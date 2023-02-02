La Liga state that only Real Madrid can sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are determined to bring the world’s best young players to the Santiago Bernabeu, as they look to dominate Spanish and European football for years to come.

The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni are already at the club, and they could be joined by Jude Bellingham this summer. Real Madrid’s transfer policy revolves around the signing of high potential young players, and that is likely to be their mantra for years to come.

Two of world football’s best players at the moment are Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and both are still in the earlier stages of their playing careers too. The pair have both been linked to Real Madrid in the past, with Mbappe very close to joining last season.

Both players are highly valued by their respective clubs, being Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, and are likely to demand a ludicrously high transfer fee, along with wages and agent fees. Real Madrid are likely to be able to afford these, and La Liga president Javier Tebas believes that they are the only club in the league to do so.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, as per MD, Tebas stated that he would love to see both players in La Liga, but he stated that Barcelona have no chance of being able to afford either player any time soon due to their financial woes.

“I hope that (Mbappe and Haaland) can play in La Liga, but those two players could only be at Real Madrid.

“The economic situation of Barcelona would not allow them to sign this type of player, neither this season or next. I see it as impossible.”

Real Madrid are likely to move for at least one of the superstar pair in the future, and they could leave Barca languishing behind in the process.