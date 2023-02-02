La Liga Player of the Month announced as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Karim Benzema miss out

The La Liga Player of the Month award for January has been announced, and is it good news if you are a Real Sociedad fan, as striker Alexander Sortloth has won the acolade.

Sorloth had a difficult first spell in San Sebastian last season, but he has been on much better form this campaign, and his form of late has been sparkling. The Norwegian international has netted in five of his last six La Liga appearances, and scored three in four across the month of January.

Sorloth beat off the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Karim Benzema to win the award. The German goalkeeper was also in fantastic form in January, as he kept three clean sheet in three games to help Barcelona attain a 100% record over the month. Benzema scored twice across Real Madrid’s three La Liga matches, as the Frenchman took his league tally to nine.

Sorloth will hope to keep scoring goals as he aims to help La Real secure Champions League football for next season.

Image via AFP