Joao Felix in contention to miss out on Chelsea’s Champions League squad

Joao Felix was one of Chelsea’s first signing of the January transfer window, which saw The Blues spend upwards of €300m. The Portuguese joined on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season, having expressed his desire to leave Los Rojiblancos.

Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez all also joined Chelsea last month, as the Premier League giants look to improve on their disappointing first half of the season. They are well off the pace in the league, so the Champions League represents their only realistic opportunity of a trophy this season. With their newly added firepower, they are expected to be one of the favourites to take Real Madrid’s crown from last season.

However, competition rules state that only three players can be added to Chelsea’s squad from the group stages. With five first team players being signed in January, two will miss out on playing in Europe’s most prestigious competition this season.

Mudryk and Fernandez are expected to be two of the names included, meaning that the final place will be contended for by Felix, Madueke and Badiashile. One of the selling for Felix leaving Atleti for Chelsea was the opportunity to play Champions League football, but he may not get the chance.