Isco set for Premier League move after Union Berlin breakdown

Despite having been a free agent for the entirety of January, former Real Madrid midfielder Isco still remains without a club. The 30-year-old had a disastrous spell at Sevilla earlier this season, and left the Andalusian club by mutual consent in December.

A multitude of clubs across Europe had expressed an interest in Isco, but it was only at the end of January that he finally looked like joining a new club. High flying Bundesliga side Union Berlin agreed terms with the Spanish international, but the deal sensationally collapsed at the final hurdle.

This has meant that Isco’s search for a new club continues, and the Premier League could be a possible destination. The Times, as per Fichajes, report that Everton have contacted the player’s representatives over a move. The Toffees are in dire straits and sit inside the relegation zone, and there is a hope that Isco could be a catalyst to help improve their fortunes.

Isco will be desperate to play competitive football again, and Everton could be the team to give him that opportunity.