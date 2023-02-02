Inter Miami operating on assumption of Sergio Busquets signing

Barcelona are looking at an austere summer, at least if La Liga President Javier Tebas is to be believed, but they be losing one of their key midfielders.

The big question mark over the current squad is whether Sergio Busquets will leave the club. The veteran midfielder remains a topic of debate amongst Barcelona fans, but Xavi Hernandez continues to use him regularly and maintains he wants his captain there next season.

With his deal expiring at the end of the season though, there has been widespread speculation he made head to Major League Soccer for the twilight of his career. Sport say that Inter Miami, with who Busquets has been most closely linked, are already planning next season with Busquets in the side. David Beckham’s club is working under the assumption that he will join in July after his contracts expires.

Xavi’s ideal replacement is supposedly Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, but with little room in their salary limit, a replacement of top quality looks highly unlikely.