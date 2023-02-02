Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal wanted La Liga star before Jorginho

Deadline day was much quieter in Spain than England, but there was no shortage of interest in La Liga players coming from the Premier League.

Real Valladolid full-back Ivan Fresneda was heavily linked with both Newcastle United and Arsenal throughout the window, but will remain in Castile and Leon until at least the summer.

However Fabrizio Romano has spoken to Arsenal’s supposed interest in another La Liga star on Caught Offside, Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners ended up bringing in Jorginho, but the Real Sociedad pivote’s form has been noticed by Mikel Arteta.

“Zubimendi is one of the players Arsenal considered, yes; but Jorginho was a good option and they decided to proceed for him because Mikel Arteta is big fan and wanted Jorginho when [Moises] Caicedo deal collapsed.”

“For [Edson] Alvarez, at the moment it’s completely quiet.”

That was published on Romano’s column and it tallies with other reporting on the matter which has claimed that Arsenal were willing to pay Zubimendi’s €60m release clause this winter, but the 23-year-old told them he would be going nowhere mid-season.

Zubimendi and Arteta not only come from a similar part of the world, but share the same agent. The relationship is thought to be fairly fluid and it should not be ruled out that Arsenal return for him.