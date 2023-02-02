Fabrizio Romano explains Isco-Union Berlin collapse and possible next destination

It was set to be one of the most enjoyable and quirky transfers of the year, but at the last hurdle, it all fell apart. In the space of just over six months, Isco Alarcon was due to swap perhaps the most glamourous club in world football, Real Madrid, for Alte Fosterei and the humble roots of Union Berlin.

Yet on transfer deadline day, the moved collapsed, with Oliver Ruhnert making a public statement on the matter.

Speaking to Caught Offside on his Daily Substack Column, Fabrizio Romano revealed that there was a last-minute hoccup.

“Turkish clubs are interested in Isco, so it’s one to watch in the final days. Deal collapsed with Union Berlin because financial conditions of the deal changed after the medical tests, so big shock and negotiation collapsed.”

It would be assumed that some of the major players, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, or Galatasaray would be involved in that interest. It would see a second former Real Madrid star in as many transfer windows move to Turkey, after Jese Rodriguez joined Ankaragucu in the summer. Albeit, taking vastly different routes to get there.

Spanish pundit Anton Meana commented on Cadena SER (via Diario AS) that Isco’s agency had done Union a favour by altering the conditions at the last minute.

“I think Isco would have been a problem for Union. I don’t think Isco is up to that level of football, I don’t think he suits the Bundesliga, and even less so Union Berlin.”

“I think that Union have come out of this winning from all of the noise this generated on social media.”