Explained: Robert Lewandowski’s cheeky gesture after Real Betis winning goal

Barcelona took another step towards reclaiming their La Liga crown on Wednesday, as they defeated Real Betis 2-1 in Andalusia.

Barca last won the league title in 2019, but are on course to become champions again four years later. The win over Los Verdiblancos put Xavi’s side eight points clear of Real Madrid, albeit they have played a game more than their El Clasico rivals.

Robert Lewandowski netted the winner against Betis on his return to the team, having missed the last three La Liga fixtures due to suspension, following his red card against Osasuna in November. The Pole was sent off for two bookings in that match, but received an extended ban having been deemed to have gestured towards the referee.

Lewandowski repeated the nose gesture in question after his strike against Betis, likely in mocking of the suspension that he received. He will certainly feel vindicated, having scored on his return to the Barcelona side.

Lewandowski remains top scorer in La Liga, now with 14 goals. He is three clear of his nearest challenge, which is Espanyol’s Joselu.

