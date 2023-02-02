Carlo Ancelotti confirms injury layoff for Eder Militao

After the disappointment of dropping points on Sunday against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid will be delighted to be back on track in La Liga after defeating Valencia 2-0 on Thursday.

After a disappointing first half, quickfire goals from Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr in the second period helped eased any nerves for Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian admitted that his side struggled for vigour in the opening 45 minutes, but they were better after the break. He was particularly with the showing of his Brazilian superstar forward.

“In the second half it was easier to put energy. Vinicius suffered a lot at the first half, but in the second his physical level made the difference.”

The one downside for Real Madrid on Thursday was more injuries. Eder Militao was forced off in the first half, while Karim Benzema had to be replaced after an hour. Ancelotti confirmed that his captain is fine, but the news is less promising for Militao.

“Benzema is something very light, but Militao is not going to recover for Sunday.”

With David Alaba and Ferland Mendy already sidelined, and the fixtures coming thick and fast for Real Madrid, another injury was the last thing they needed.

