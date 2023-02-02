Bundesliga forward remains Atletico Madrid’s top transfer target

Having signed Memphis Depay from Barcelona in January, Atletico Madrid were able to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season. With Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha having left for the Premier League, at least one replacement was required, and Depay was that man.

Atleti looked to bring in another forward during last month’s transfer window, and their main target was Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 10 and assisting three times in 17 matches.

Thuram, son of former Barcelona defender Lilian, has been linked to many clubs across Europe, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. Atleti wanted to take advantage of his contract situation to do a deal in January, but Gladbach demanded too high a fee.

As such, Atleti will try again in the coming months, as per Diario AS, and will aim to secure Thuram’s signing on a free transfer. However, it won’t be easy, with a number of clubs across Europe likely to do the same as they all look to secure the 25-year-old’s signature for next season.