Real Madrid already know their top target for next summer, but in way that wasn’t the case with Kylian Mbappe, they will be hyper-aware of the competition for Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old England international has been in stellar form this season, captaining Borussia Dortmund on occasion and leading with goals and assists.

Los Blancos’ two biggest rivals are said to be Liverpool and Manchester City, who are both willing to part with large sums to repatriate Bellingham. Fabrizio Romano expects his price tag to be set at a minimum of €120m.

However Dortmund have not given up hope of retaining Bellingham, according to Relevo. They are set to offer him a major contract in the coming weeks or months, set to make him their highest-paid player. Their hope is that they can keep Bellingham for another year or two.

Yet Bellingham is still intent on leaving the Bundesliga this summer, and heading to the club which makes the best pitch. He has no intention to renew and although he has a deal until 2025, it seems probable that they would accept a major sale to avoid him running down that deal. Real Madrid will likely be in constant communication with his team, ensuring they are up to date with Bellingham’s wishes.