Barcelona to face competition in summer for Benjamin Pavard signing

Benjamin Pavard has made no secret of his desire to join Barcelona. The Bayern Munich defender is likely to be available for transfer in the summer, especially if the German champions sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis from Manchester City.

Barca are in desperate need of a right back, and Pavard would likely fit the bill. However, there have been rumours that the 26-year-old wishes to play in central defence, like he did at Stuttgart before his move to Bayern, rather than on the right, which wouldn’t suit Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are likely to at least entertain the possibility of Pavard moving to Catalonia in the summer, but they are likely to face competition. Reports revealed that Pavard rejected a move to Inter Milan in January in order to be available to Barca, but MD believe that the Italian giants will come in again for the Frenchman in the summer.

Inter are likely to play Pavard in his preferred centre back position should they sign him, which could give them the advantage over Barcelona in the race for the defender’s signature.