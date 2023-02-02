Barcelona performing among Europe’s best after strong first half of La Liga campaign

Xavi Hernandez has masterminded Barcelona to an excellent La Liga campaign so far. At the halfway stage of the season, Barca sit on 50 points, and are eight points clear of nearest challengers Real Madrid, albeit having played a game more.

It is the sixth time that Barcelona have reached 50 points at the halfway mark of the La Liga season, having previously done so in 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2013/14 and 2017/18. They went on to win the title in four of those five years, with 2014 being the only exception with Atletico Madrid winning La Liga on that occasion.

Barcelona’s success domestically has largely done under the radar across the continent. European fans have pointed to the exploits of Arsenal and Napoli as having been exceptional, but less has been said about Barca’s performances in La Liga.

Barca’s tally of 50 points matches both Arsenal and Napoli at the halfway stages of their respective league campaigns, with all three clubs looking on course for league glory come the end of the season.

Xavi will hope to maintain the club’s excellent form domestically, as Barcelona search of their first league title since 2019. Having won eight as a player, it would be his first as a manager, and certainly his impressive achievement to date as a coach.