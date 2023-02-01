WATCH: Sensational Rui Silva save denies Pedri for a third time

Barcelona would move eight points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory against Real Betis on Wednesday night, with Real Madrid not playing against Valencia until Thursday.

As such, Xavi Hernandez’s side are determined to press home their psychological advantage. However, the hosts are chasing a Champions League spot for next season, so won’t make life easy for Barca.

Despite this, Barcelona have dominated much of the play, and have created big chances. However, they have been denied by Betis stopper Rui Silva on every occasion. The Portuguese made two big saves from Pedri in the first half, and have followed it up with another in the second.

As things stand, Barca would allow Real Madrid to close back to within three points should Los Blancos win their game in hand of Thursday. Xavi will want more from his charges, especially Robert Lewandowski, who has been very quiet to his return from suspension.