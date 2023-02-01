WATCH: Robert Lewandowski scores on La Liga return before Jules Kounde own goal makes it 2-1

Barcelona are looking to move eight points clear at the summit of La Liga, and they now lead 2-1 against Real Betis. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side can give themselves an increased lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and they are minutes away from doing so, despite having been pegged back by Betis.

Barca had been frustrated for much of the match, with Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva proving to be a tough nut to crack. The Portuguese stopper denied Pedri on two separate occasions in the first half, before saving again from the 20-year-old just minutes into the second period.

However, the Portuguese was powerless to stop Barcelona from finally taking the lead after 65 minutes. Excellent work from Alejandro Balde saw the young left back drive to the by-line, before delivering an incisive cross for Raphinha to tap home at the back post.

They doubled their lead after 80 minutes when Robert Lewandowski netted on his La Liga return. The Pole has been suspended for the last three league matches, but celebrated being back in contention by finishing past Silva from Ronald Araujo’s knockdown.

Robert Lewandowski is back in the team and back in the goals! 🙌 Joy for Barcelona as they keep their grip on LaLiga's top spot 👏 pic.twitter.com/3E10yaoIrZ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 1, 2023

However, Barca’s two-goal advantage lasted just just a few minutes as Jules Kounde cushioned a cross into his own net.

Xavi will be desperate for his side to hold on to their lead, especially after having been 2-0 up. He will hope that Kounde’s mistake won’t prove costly.