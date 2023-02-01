Rayo Vallecano

WATCH: La Liga midfielder explodes at President after failed move

Rayo Vallecano midfielder Pathe Ciss is set to remain at the club after a move to Lyon has fallen through at the last minute.

The Senegalese midfielder was set to complete a move  worth €6m plus €5m in variables, when Rayo supposedly asked for a further €1m at the last minute. Ciss also had his terms done with the French side, but the sudden change of conditions meant the collapse of the transfer.

Furious, Ciss was interviewed by Union Rayo leaving in his car, but staying at Rayo. Asked why exactly he was staying, Ciss did not hold back.

“They have been selfish, they have behaved badly. They have only thought of their interests and have been irresponsible and disrespectful. That is why it has not been done.”

He was then asked if the collapse came down to Rayo President Raul Martin Presa.

“As always.”

Presa would respond later that night to Cadena Cope, claiming that ‘no agreement had been reach’ and that ‘Rayo must defend their interests’, the latter of which Ciss does agree took place.

Presa is arguably the most unpopular President in Spain, with Rayo fans signing for him to leave the club every single match.

Ciss’ incident is just the latest chapter in a number of events that have seen Presa on the end of significant ire. Ahead of Raul de Tomas re-joining the club last September, the player’s agent headbutted Presa, forcing him to go to hospital, as the two clashed over Presa’s seemingly vindictive negotiation tactics.

