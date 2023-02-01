WATCH: Barcelona Sporting Director seemingly unaware who latest signing is

Barcelona are never short of drama on transfer deadline day in the present era and they did not disappoint.

A late move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat did not materialise, while they appeared to have registered Gavi, but La Liga seem determined to fight that.

The late drama centred around 21-year-old LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo, who appeared to be on the verge of a move to Barcelona Atletic. It appears that the documentation did not get submitted in time though.

After the transfer gong sounded, Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany was asked for an update on Araujo. However Alemany questions Araujo’s name – ‘who?’ – before seemingly shrugging his shoulders in confusion at the name.

A su salida de la CE Joan Gamper, Mateu Alemany dice NO saber nada de Julian Araujo. Surrealista @relevo #fcblive pic.twitter.com/B3pzriKE7F — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) January 31, 2023

This could well have been a tactic to throw Albert Roge off the trail or after a presumably long day, had no real answer to give.

However it is certainly a talking point if Alemany was not aware of the US defender, shortly after they submitted documents to sign him. The situation should become clearer in the coming days.