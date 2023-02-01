WATCH: Barcelona finally lead courtesy of Raphinha’s close range finish

Barcelona look to be going eight points clear at the top of La Liga. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side can give themselves an increased lead at the summit of the league, and they appear to be doing just that.

Barca had been frustrated for much of the match, with Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva proving to be a thorn in their side. He denied Pedri to two separate occasions in the first half, before saving again from the 20-year-old just minutes into the second period.

However, the Portuguese was powerless to stop Barcelona from finally taking the lead after 65 minutes. Excellent work from young fullback Alejandro Balde saw him drive to the by-line, before delivering an incisive cross for Raphinha to tap home at the back post.

Barcelona are in front and on course for another BIG win! 🔵🔴 There was no disallowing Raphinha's goal this time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZWSJGb7ExP — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 1, 2023

Barcelona have won their three matches in all competitions by a single goal to nil, so it could be four in a row if Xavi’s men hold on in this one.