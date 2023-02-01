Valencia Chairwoman denies rumours surrounding Gennaro Gattuso’s exit

Valencia have once again appointed Voro as their interim manager for an incredible eighth time, following the exit of Gennaro Gattuso on Sunday.

Los Che lie just a point above the relegation zone and have just one win in ten matches, leading to plenty of pressure on the Italian. The club say he reached a mutual agreement to leave the club on Monday. As he left, he told the press that he wished Voro luck, ‘becuase he has a very difficult job.’

However there has been widespread reporting that Gattuso decided to quit the job, primarily over a lack of signings. The former Milan manager had publicly asked for a central midfielder since the end of December, and when negotiations for the loan of Saul Niguez broke down, Gattuso reached the end of his tether.

In a press conference to present Voro, Valencia President Layhoon Chan denied that was the case. Diario AS covered her comments.

“The mutual agreement that we have reached with Gattuso has not been because of the signings. He has always been a very honest person. He requested a meeting with us on Sunday and on Monday we made the decision.”

Chan went on to declare once again that Valencia were not for sale and that Peter Lim was looking to turn Valencia into a successful club again. She also revealed that Gattuso had asked for a meeting on Sunday and told her that he did not think himself capable of turning the situation around.

Voro is set to remain in charge until the end of the season as things stand. If things go wrong, it could spiral out of control for Los Che in a difficult bottom half of the table.