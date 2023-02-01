Revealed: Real Madrid’s two possible semi-final opponents in the Club World Cup

Real Madrid will be aiming to secure their second trophy of the season when they travel to Morocco next week for the Club World Cup. Having won the Champions League last season, Los Blancos automatically qualify for the competition, in which they are paired against some of the best sides from other continents.

Due to Europe’s standing in the FIFA rankings, Real Madrid are immediately into the semi-finals on the competition, which will be played next midweek. If they qualify, the final is played next weekend, meaning that a maximum of two matches will be played by Los Blancos in Morocco.

Following the conclusion of the 7th place match between Al Ahly and Auckland City on Wednesday, Real Madrid’s potential semi-final opponents have now been revealed. The Egyptian champions defeated Auckland 3-0 to progress to the quarterfinals, where they will play MLS side Seattle Sounders.

They winner of that match, which will be played this weekend, will face Real Madrid in the semi-final. Should Los Blancos win that match next week, they will take on either Flamengo, Wydad Casablanca or Al-Hilal in the final.