Real Madrid to sign Fran Garcia at the end of the season – confirmed by President

Real Madrid will have a new left-back next season, with Fran Garcia returning to the club after three seasons away.

Garcia originally joined Rayo Vallecano on loan in 2020, with his good form inspiring Los Franjirrojos to pay €2m to take him to Vallecas permanently.

Since promotion to La Liga after his first season, Garcia has excelled, becoming a constant threat down the left and overlapping at pace.

He caught the eye of many, including Bayer Leverkusen, who were interested in exercising his €10m buyout clause. However Real Madrid who were due to receive 50% of any sale, moved to tie him down, and will thus pay €5m for him. The deal will take place at the end of the season, as President of Rayo Vallecano Raul Martin Presa confirmed to Cadena Cope in the earlier hours of Tuesday.

The 23-year-old seems a solid investment, bringing to mind the return of Dani Carvajal from Bayer Leverkusen over a decade ago. Garca came through the Real Madrid family and has been a fan of the club since he was small, hence his desire to make a move work. As things stand, he has a chance of battling it out for a starting spot with Ferland Mendy and David Alaba next season.