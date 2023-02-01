Real Madrid “missed out” on signing Serie A striker in January

The second half of the season is critical for Real Madrid in their pursuit of glory. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will compete for no less than four trophies, with the first of those being the Club World Cup next week.

They go into the second half of the season with just one natural striker in club captain Karim Benzema, with Ancelotti unwilling to use Mariano Diaz. Benzema has struggled for fitness this season, and missed a good chunk of the first half of the campaign due to injury.

Despite his struggles, Benzema will be relied upon for much of the next few months, with Real Madrid opting against signing another forward in January. They had the opportunity to do so, with Fichajes stating that Dusan Vlahovic was available for transfer, but Los Blancos decided against a move for the Serbian international.

Vlahovic is keen to leave Juventus, who are unlikely to secure Champions League football for next season having been deducted 15 points by Serie A officials. A move may appeal to Real Madrid more in the summer, and the 22-year-old is likely to be available again.