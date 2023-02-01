Predicted XI: Barcelona to drop Sergio Busquets and start Ansu Fati against Real Betis

Barcelona take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin at 21:00 CEST on Wednesday evening, with another chance to apply pressure on Real Madrid. A win for the Blaugrana would extend the gap to eight points ahead of their tie with Valencia, while Betis will attempt to move level with Atletico Madrid in fourth place.

The Blaugrana will have Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres back from suspension, but lose Ousmane Dembele to injury. Raphinha is expected to occupy his role by Sport, who back Xavi Hernandez to opt for four midfielders again in a big match. Raphinha would be the only change to the side that won the Spanish Supercup against Real Madrid.

MD feel that Xavi will instead opt for a natural trident up front though, with Ansu Fati moving wider for Lewandowski, while Sergio Busquets would drop to the bench. Those are the only points of disagreement between the two.

Borja Iglesias suffered a knock against Getafe at the weekend but is expected to lead the line in a 4-2-3-1 featuring Nabil Fekir from the start again. Juan Miranda will keep his place against his former club, as happened in their Spanish Supercup semi-final.