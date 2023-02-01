Luka Modric makes decision on Real Madrid future amid contract speculation

Luka Modric has been a modern day legend at Real Madrid, and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in recent football history.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Modric has won a plethora of trophies, which has included five Champions League titles. In 2018, he achieved the most prestigious individual honour in football as he won the Ballon d’Or for his performances for Real Madrid and Croatia.

Despite his successes, he is now 37, and is entering the twilight stages of his career. With his contract expiring at the end of this season, there have been rumblings that he is looking to move away from Real Madrid, with a reunion in the Middle East with Cristiano Ronaldo one possibility.

However, Diario AS have revealed that Modric has intends to remain at Real Madrid for at least one more season. The veteran is likely to play a less prominent role next season if he re-signs, especially if Jude Bellingham joins from Borussia Dortmund, but he is hopeful for a renewal nonetheless.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to offer Modric a new contract, so expect both parties to agree a deal when negotiations get underway.