La Liga Transfer Deadline Day round-up: All the deals from Spain on the final day

The dust is beginning to settle on another transfer market in Spain, although with Barcelona around, it is never too wise to rule anything out.

The big two were quiet over the window and only a solitary departure from Catalonia in the shape of Hector Bellerin was of note, despite some last-ditch attempts. Atletico Madrid brought in Matt Doherty in exchange for Felipe, a switch most would be happy to make.

Probably the most pleased outfits will be those scrapping it out in the relegation battle. Espanyol, Real Valladolid and Cadiz all made moves in a bid to keep their head above water, the highlights being Denis Suarez, Selim Amallah and Roger Marti respectively.

Here’s a full rundown of what made it to print on transfer deadline day in Spain.

Almeria

Out

Diego Marino, Almeria to Sporting Gijon

Atletico Madrid

In

Matt Doherty, free, right-back, Tottenham Hotspur

Out

Javi Serrano, loan, midfielder, Ibiza

Felipe, €2.3m, central defender, Nottingham Forest

Barcelona

Out

Hector Bellein, free, right-back, Sporting CP

Cadiz

In

Chris Ramos, €1.5m, striker, Lugo

Sergi Guardiola, loan, striker, Real Valladolid

Jorge Mere, loan, central defender, Cologne

Roger Marti, loan, striker, Elche

Out

Alvaro Gimenez, striker, free

Celta Vigo

In

Haris Seferovic, loan, striker, Benfica

Out

Denis Suarez, loan, midfielder, Espanyol

Espanyol

In

Denis Suarez, loan, midfielder, Celta Vigo

Jose Gragera, €2.8m, midfielder, Sporting Gijon

Fernando Pacheco, €2,2m, goalkeeper, Almeria

Elche

In

Randy Nteka, loan, midfielder, Rayo Vallecano

Out

Roger Marti, loan, striker, Cadiz

Mallorca

In

Manu Morlanes, loan, midfielder, Villarreal

Ludwig Augustinsson, loan, left-back, Sevilla

Out

Alex Alegria, free, striker

Osasuna

Javi Martinez, loan, midfielder, Huesca

Real Betis

In

Ayoze Perez, loan, forward, Leicester City

Out

Loren Moron, loan, forward, Las Palmas

Rayo Vallecano

Out

Randy Nteka, loan, midfielder, Elche

Bebe, loan, winger, Real Zaragoza

Sevilla

In

Pape Gueye, loan, midfielder, Marseille

Bryan Gil, loan, winger, Tottenham Hotspur

Out

Kike Salas, loan, central defender, Tenerife

Real Valladolid

In

Selim Amallah, €1m, midfielder, Standard Liege

Martin Hongla, loan, midfielder, Hellas Verona

Jovane Cabral, loan, winger, Sporting CP.

Out

Sergi Guardiola, loan, striker, Cadiz

Shon Weissman, loan, striker, Granada

Zouhair Feddal, free, central defender

Villarreal

Manu Morlanes, loan, midfielder, Real Mallorca