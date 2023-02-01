La Liga captain blasts Vinicius Junior – “he will never be a role model”

Vinicius Junior has been the “bad boy” of La Liga for much of the last couple of seasons, with opposition players and fans becoming increasingly annoyed at the Brazilian superstar’s actions whilst playing for Real Madrid.

Vinicius had regularly been booed by home supporters whenever Real Madrid have had an away match in La Liga, with the winger also seen regularly having arguments with his fellow professionals. Carlo Ancelotti wants more respect for his player, but it appears that he is unlikely to get any anytime soon, if Real Mallorca captain Antonio Raillo’s comments are anything to go by.

Raillo had a run-in with Vinicius during the fixture between the two sides early this season, and the pair will face off against on Sunday in La Liga. As per Sport, the Spaniard chose to mock those who have come to the defence of the Brazilian.

“Vinicius who dances but does not miss, who does not insult and does not belittle his colleagues. Then when he is branded a provocateur, he uses the racism card.”

Raillo also stated that he feels that Vinicius lacks professionalism, and he will never be an good icon for younger fans.

“If tomorrow I have to set an example for my son as a player, maybe I would put Modric or Benzema, but it would never be him.”

Vinicius has been subject to much abuse his season, no less the horrific display from a group of Atletico Madrid fans ahead of last week’s Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey.