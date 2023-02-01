Key defender still missing for Real Madrid after injury setback

Real Madrid haven’t been able to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Having seen their captain and talisman Karim Benzema struggle for fitness for much of the opening half of the season, further problems have presented themselves since football returned at the end of last year.

In recent weeks, key players such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal has been out of action with ankle knocks, although both are set to return for Thursday’s La Liga fixture against Valencia. Ferland Mendy suffered a muscle injury against Atletico Madrid last week, and he has been ruled out until April.

David Alaba is another that has struggled for fitness of late. The Austrian was absent for much of January due to injury, but he was expected to be back for the match against Los Che. However, he has yet to resume full training with Real Madrid, and will miss Thursday’s fixture.

Currently, there is not timeline for Alaba’s departure, and it is unknown whether he will be available for the Club World Cup, which is due to take place in Morocco this month.