Jordi Alba set for summer exit from Barcelona

Jordi Alba has been a club legend at Barcelona. During his time at the club, he established himself as one of the best fullbacks in the world, as he helped the Blaugrana win a plethora of trophies.

Now aged 33, he is entering the later stages of his career, and he has been replaced as first choice in recent weeks by teenager Alejandro Balde. Despite this, he is still a valuable member of Xavi Hernandez’s squad, as shown by his assist for Pedri’s winner against Girona on Saturday.

Alba is one of the highest earners at Barcelona, and with the club needing to make sales in the summer in order to register signings and new contracts for current players, he is someone that could be sacrificed.

Todofichajes report that Inter Miami are interested in bringing Alba to the MLS, where he could link up with a current Barca teammate. Sergio Busquets has been rumoured to be keen on a move to former Real Madrid star David Beckham’s franchise, and the two close friends may end up there together.

Alba has been a fantastic servant for Barcelona, but the emergence of Balde this season could force them into moving him on as they look to balance the books.