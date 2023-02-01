Gavi could walk free from Barcelona in the summer if court decision goes against club

Barcelona will be nervously awaiting the verdict when a judge rules on their case to register Gavi.

The Blaurgrana had been denied the chance to register Gavi by La Liga, with President Javier Tebas claiming that Barcelona did not meet the financial fair play rules set in place by La Liga. With Barcelona set to be at a €200m deficit from their income to their wage bill next season, he argues that Barcelona do not meet the regulations to register him next season.

However Barcelona went to court with the case in the Catalan capital and came out with a temporary ruling, while the case takes place. It allowed Gavi to be registered before the end of the transfer window, with his name appearing on La Liga’s official website, before being deleted and then re-appearing again. La Liga have vowed to fight Barcelona on the matter.

Concerning for Barcelona is that if they win the legal battle, La Liga may win the war. According to Cadena SER, Gavi’s contract is only active if he is registered with the first-team. That means should the judge reach a final ruling that Gavi should not be registered, then Gavi could in theory leave the club on a free next summer.

Whether Gavi would or not remains to be seen. Should Barcelona lose the case and lose Gavi, it would be a cataclysmic event at Camp Nou. Gavi is touted to rule the midfield for the next decade alongside Pedri. President Joan Laporta would be forced into drastic action.