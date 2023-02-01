Defender rejected Serie A move in January in order to join Barcelona in summer

One of the positions Barcelona will be desperate to strengthen in the summer transfer window is right back. Following Hector Bellerin’s deadline day departure to Sporting CP, Xavi Hernandez now no longer has a natural in the position in his squad.

Jules Kounde has operated as first choice in the role this season, while Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto have filled in at times. However, all four consider right back as a secondary position, so Barca want to recruit a natural at the earliest opportunity.

The club’s financial situation prevented a move in January. Had a transfer been possible, one of the likely targets would have been Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman has made his intentions clear about joining Barcelona, and club officials are keen on a summer move.

Pavard sees Barca as his first choice, and has turned down other clubs in order to guarantee a move at the earliest possible opportunity. Sport have revealed that the 26-year-old turned down a move to Italian giants Inter Milan late on Tuesday in order to be available to Barcelona in the summer.

Pavard is one option for club officials, but they are also interested in Villarreal’s World Cup winner Juan Foyth. It is expected that the two will be chosen between, but Pavard is likely to be a more financial beneficial option for the club.