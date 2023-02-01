Carlo Ancelotti has options at left back despite Ferland Mendy injury

Real Madrid suffered a big blow on Tuesday when it was confirmed that Ferland Mendy would be out for two months with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman has been first choice under Carlo Ancelotti at left back this season. He is the only natural in the position, although he will be joined by Real Valladolid’s Fran Garcia from next season.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, they do not have Garcia now, so other options must be considered with Mendy out until April. He will miss crucial matches against Liverpool in the Champions League, as well as Barcelona in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Despite Mendy being the only natural left back at the club, Ancelotti will have options to choose from during the hectic spell over the next few weeks. Eduardo Camavinga slotted into the position following Mendy’s injury against Atletico Madrid last Thursday, and retained his place for Sunday’s fixture against Real Sociedad.

Nacho Fernandez has deputised at left back several times this season, and is another trusted option for Ancelotti. David Alaba can also play there, having done so on numerous occasions for Bayern Munich earlier in his career. However, the Austrian is currently out injured.

It is far from ideal to Real Madrid to be without Mendy until April, but Ancelotti will be hopeful that he won’t be missed quite as much as expected.

Image via Getty