Barcelona to target player renewals following quiet January transfer window

Barcelona’s financial situation was always going to mean that signings in January would be highly unlikely. Nevertheless, the club tried to bring in at least one player, although they proved unsuccessful in their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

As it turned out, Barca’s big move was securing the first team registration of Gavi, following his successful contract negotiations in September. The 18-year-old was finally allowed to take the number six jersey, although La Liga are set to appeal the court ruling.

Gavi’s renewal was an important one for Barca, and has been followed by new deals for Ronald Araujo, Inaki Pena and Marcos Alonso, although none of these can be registered until the summer. Nevertheless, Barca are set to continue on with renewals, according to Sport, with several planned for the coming weeks.

Sergi Roberto has been offered a new contract, while talks over new deals for the likes of Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele are expected to begin shortly. Busquets is out of contract in the summer, while Dembele’s deal ends at the end of next season.

Xavi Hernandez has established a strong squad at Barcelona, and he will be determined to keep them together for next season.