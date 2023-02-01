Barcelona to be forced into ‘major sale’ in order to register contracts in summer

Barcelona have been living on the edge of the salary limit for the past nine months since they began pulling economic levers, but they may have to take drastic action in the summer.

The €667m in asset sales that Joan Laporta undertook was enough to put Barcelona in profit for this season and last, but with their income set to fall back for the coming campaign, the wage bill will have to follow suit.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has declared that currently Barcelona are on course to be €200m over their limit for next season, which would prevent them from making future renewals or registering the deals of Ronald Araujo and Marcos Alonso. Already there is heated debate about the contract of Gavi, who has been temporarily registered.

Cadena SER say that Barcelona will struggle again in the summer and that while the club have a ‘mini-lever’ in mind, they will be forced to make a major sale in the summer if they want to adhere to their salary limit.

In November, the La Liga rules changed so that only 5% of asset sales can be included towards salary limit calculations, which would require a mammoth sale to add any substantial benefit to their salary limit. Their chief avenue of managing to increase their income would be finding a new sponsorship deal, but only the average annual amount across the length of the deal would be calculated in.

Should Barcelona go over their limit, they will still be able to sign players, but only to the tune of 40% of their savings and sales.