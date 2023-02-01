Barcelona target reveals why he didn’t sign for club in January

Despite their precarious financial situation, Barcelona were determined to secure at least one first team signing in January. Memphis Depay’s departure to Atletico Madrid, along with the confirmation of Gerard Pique’s wages being taken off the books, meant that there was leeway for a move.

With Depay leaving, a replacement forward was a position that Barcelona looked at. Yannick Carrasco was one name that had been floated, as was Wolves’ Goncalo Guedes. The latter had fallen out of favour under former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui at the Premier League side, and he was rumoured with a move to Catalonia.

However, it never materialised, and the former Valencia player moved to Benfica on a loan deal instead. According to Sport, Guedes’ reasons for returning to his homeland over a move to Barcelona stemmed from his desire for first team football. He felt that his chances under Xavi Hernandez would be limited, so he opted for the Portuguese giants instead.

Having lost Depay, Barcelona will also be without Ousmane Dembele for the next few weeks due to injury, so it remains to be seen whether their decision to not bring in a forward will cost them.