Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”

It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set.

Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for Araujo, which would see him registered with Barca Atletic, albeit he is expected to play a part in Xavi Hernandez’s first team. However, complications arose in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and the deal has still yet to be completed.

Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has now clarified the circumstances surrounding the deal, revealing that paperwork was submitted just a few seconds late due to an IT error.

“We did not arrive on time because of a computer error. It seems that the systems fell, but for only 18 seconds. We have to wait to see what FIFA decides.”

FIFA are expected to rule on the transfer on Thursday, but the situation has been less than ideal for Barcelona.