Barcelona offer contract extension to first team player

Barcelona are continuing the process of planning their squad for next season. Having already secured the renewals of Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Marcos Alonso, they have now offered a new contract to another member of Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

The latter two’s deals will not be finalised until the summer, but that would likely not need to be the case for Sergi Roberto. MD have revealed that Barcelona have offered the 30-year-old a new one-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

Roberto missed a large portion of the first half of the season with a shoulder injury, but he has been reduced to a squad role under Xavi when he has been fit.

Roberto is one of the lowest earners in the Barcelona squad, and the club’s offer is believed to be on the same terms as his current Barcelona deal.

Xavi values Roberto as an important member of his squad, and he is reportedly the person who gave final confirmation for the midfielder-turned-defender to be offered a new contract at the Blaugrana.