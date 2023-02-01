Barcelona move 8 points clear of Real Madrid with narrow victory over Real Betis

Barcelona have moved eight points clear at the summit of La Liga after a 2-1 over Real Betis in Andalusia on Wednesday. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side had the opportunity to increase their lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and they managed to do so despite a nervy ending.

Barca were frustrated for much of the match, with Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva proving to be difficult to beat. The Portuguese stopper denied Pedri on two separate occasions in the first half, before saving again from the 20-year-old just minutes into the second period. In his first match as Barca’s number 6, Gavi had a good chance in the opening half, but saw his strike deflected wide.

Despite his excellent performance, Silva was powerless to stop Barcelona from finally taking the lead after 65 minutes. Excellent work from Alejandro Balde saw the young left back drive to the by-line, before delivering an incisive cross for Raphinha to tap home at the back post.

Barca doubled their lead with ten minutes to go when Robert Lewandowski netted on his La Liga return. Pedri’s corner was knocked down by Ronald Araujo into the Pole’s path, and he guided the ball into the net from six yards out.

Lewandowski had a quiet game, with he will be delighted to have scored after missing the last three league matches. His goal proved to be the winner as Jules Kounde turned a cross into his own net late on, despite being under little pressure.

Kounde’s mistake made it a nervy ending, but Barca held on to extend their La Liga lead ahead of Real Madrid’s fixture against Valencia tomorrow. Betis remain in sixth place, three points behind Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League place.

Image via EFE