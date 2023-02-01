Barcelona documentation for last-minute signing late, will present case to FIFA

Barcelona are set to lodge an appeal to FIFA over their failed last-minute transfer on deadline day.

News gathered force that Barcelona would bring in LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo on deadline day, with the 21-year-old initially joining the Atletic side. However with the Blaugrana struggling for options, it was not discarded that he might make his way into the first team.

Barcelona did submit the documents for the deal – but less than a minute late, according to Toni Juanmarti, despite the fact Soprting Director seemingly being unaware of whom he is.

La documentación ha entrado menos de un minuto tarde. Desde el Barça explican que mañana afrontarán el caso con FIFA. Parece que esto no acaba esta noche… — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) January 31, 2023

Both he and MD report that Barcelona will take the case to FIFA in order to explain both what happened and be granted a reprieve to submit the documents.

With proof of sent times and signatures being on documents, FIFA have shown that they will consider allowing teams to do deals. However Barcelona will need to find a decent excuse as to why the deal wasn’t completed in time. That case will be put to them on Wednesday, with Araujo no doubt tentatively waiting.