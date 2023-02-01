Atletico Madrid intend on selling star to make up Champions League cash shortfall

Atletico Madrid may well be receiving a considerable fee this summer if Joao Felix performs at Chelsea, but their finances remain uncertain after exiting the Champions League at the group stage.

Felix’s future or his potential price on the open market is an unknown at this point and while Matheus Cunha should leave €50m in the Atleti coffers next summer, they are still looking at a tricky financial situation.

According to Todofichajes, they will be required to make a significant sale in addition to that of Cunha, and one of the names on the table is Rodrigo de Paul.

The Argentina midfielder was supposed to be a perfect fit with Diego Simeone. So far it has not worked out with Atleti open to considering offers this past January, just 18 months after his arrival.

Seemingly they will do so again in the summer. Los Colchoneros see him as the best option to bring in a good fee. Despite the fact that his performances have improved in recent weeks, making a profit on de Paul would likely be too tempting to refuse.

Arsenal and Juventus are mentioned in the report, but the latter seem highly unlikely to be contributing a major fee to anyone next summer, given their own financial issues currently.