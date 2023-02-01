Analysis: Should Real Madrid make a summer move for Karim Adeyemi?

It’s shaping up to be a big summer at Real Madrid. They are pursuing a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who will likely cost well in excess of €100m. With Premier League keen on bringing the teenager back to England, it’s likely to be a difficult process for Los Blancos.

On top of the Bellingham deal, Real Madrid are set to re-sign Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano. The young left back left the club on a permanent basis in 2021, and looks set to return two years later. On the opposite flank, a right back may also been pursued, with Dani Carvajal looking past his best, and other options lacking for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The final position that is likely to be looked at is striker. Karim Benzema is expected to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, with his current deal expiring in June, but a backup is likely to be a requirement for club president Florentino Perez. With Benzema now 35, and his fitness become more of an issue, an adequate replacement is essential.

With Endrick joining in the following summer of 2024, what route should Real Madrid take? The 16-year-old is unlikely to be a regular starter once he joins, but is likely to play backup to Benzema if he is still at the club. If Endrick is the second choice in the role, should Real Madrid still pick up a quality player for next season to play second fiddle to Benzema?

It’s likely that a younger player will be brought in, with Real Madrid typically bringing in these sorts of signing to be developed as first team players. Dusan Vlahovic fits that role, with the 22-year-old having been linked with a move in recent days. Another shock rumour has been a current teammate of Bellingham in Karim Adeyemi, who only joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg last summer, with Defensa Central tipping Real Madrid with an interest in the 21-year-old.

Adeyemi had a great spell in Austria, and was very impressive in last season’s Champions League, which convinced Dortmund to bring him to the Bundesliga. However, he has struggled for regular playing time, and has scored just three goals in 21 appearances in all competitions. Although he is a natural striker, he has been forced to play on the wing for much of his time in Germany.

Despite his lack of goals, Dortmund still rate Adeyemi very highly, and he certainly has a lot of promise. The 21-year-old is very skilful, and has very good dribbling ability. He is adept at beating defenders and driving into the box, which is something that Real Madrid will like about him.

Adeyemi possess a great amount of pace, and he will look to beat most players in a footrace. Coupled with his dribbling ability, he is a dangerous player on a counter attack. He also has the ability to score on the biggest stage, as shown during his time at RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Real Madrid will like his versatility, although he will likely be seen as a backup striker to Benzema. His ability to operate on the right wing will allow him to be rotated with Rodrygo and Marco Asensio, which should mean that Federico Valverde can operate solely as a midfielder.

Real Madrid will be aware of Adeyemi’s potential, and he fits their transfer policy. In terms of a move, it would likely depend on Dortmund’s demands. They are set to lose Bellingham in the summer for big money, so the German giants won’t be in desperate need of cash. However, if Real Madrid can do a deal for Adeyemi, it could be a shrewd piece of business.

