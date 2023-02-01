‘Almost impossible deal’ – Fabrizio Romano on Barcelona’s last-ditch transfer attempt

Barcelona were set for a quiet window as it was, but with just over 24 hours to go, there was a hint of drama in the air. It was reported that the Blaugrana went after Moroccan World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat, but no deal came to pass.

The Fiorentina midfielder seemed keen to make the deal happen, missing training and posting a curious message on his Instagram during the course of the day. Some reports suggest he also asked for a meeting with the Fiorentina President in order to express his desire to leave.

However transfer guru Fabrizio Romano explained in his Daily Briefing why the deal didn’t happen.

“It was almost impossible deal. Fiorentina were never going to accept loan move for Amrabat, impossible,” remarked Romano to Caught Offside.

“Barcelona wanted to try but it was never concrete or advanced after bid rejected. In the summer, it will be very open race for Amrabat.”

It was widely reported that Barcelona had made a €3m loan offer, with an optional €37m buy clause for Amrabat, which did not come to pass at any rate.

Barcelona have four clear first-choice midfielders in Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, before the depth gets a little thinner. Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto are next in the pecking order, while youngster Pablo Torre is yet to see much action.