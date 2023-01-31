Xavi Hernandez approves deadline day Barcelona signing – ‘It would do us good’

Barcelona had been consistent on their message that there would be no business for the first team during the winter transfer window, but with just hours to go in the market, Xavi Hernandez has opened the door wide for a new arrival.

In the past three months, the Blaugrana have lost Gerard Pique to retirement, Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid and Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP, which has left the Barcelona squad looking somewhat shorter than it did a few weeks ago.

Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona’s league match with Real Betis, Xavi Hernandez confirmed that the Blaugrana would look to bring in another player.

“We are waiting for the fair play. Hector has asked us to leave because he wants to play more. We thank him. He has not shown a bad attitude. With the departure of Hector to Memphis and the loss of Piqué, we believe that a reinforcement would do us good. We are open to an addition.”

However he was keen to emphasize that the squad was not weakened in his eyes.

“I think the squad is complete despite the three losses. Normally, the logical thing was not to need anyone. With Hector’s departure, maybe yes. I still see the squad as being complete and very competitive. I’m still happy with it.”

Asked what he wanted from a late signing, Xavi had it very clear.

“That whomever comes in, that they really strengthen us. That we don’t just run and get someone in a hurry. If it’s not a good alternative, better not to have it. Since we don’t need anything at all, we are calm. We’re fine.”

Barcelona have managed to get permission to register Gavi, but are still unable to upgrade Ronald Araujo to his first-team contract. The longer that continues, some may wonder if current players might become frustrated at other signings being prioritised over their deals.