WATCH: Adorable video shows Xavi teaching son to sing Barcelona’s club anthem

Life for Xavi Hernandez must be pretty good right now. His Barcelona side sit five points, and he won his first trophy in charge of the Bluagrana earlier this month. On top of that, news came through on Tuesday that superstar midfielder Gavi has officially been registered as a first team player by the club.

As well as being obsessed with Barca, Xavi is also a big family man. He has a wife, Nuria Cunillera, and two children, daughter Asia and son Dan. Xavi clearly loves Barca, having been associated with the club for over 30 years, and he intends to get Dan into the club too, if a video posted on Tuesday is anything to go by.

Cunillera posted a clip to her Instagram story, which showed her husband teaching her son to sing “Cant del Barça”, which is the official anthem of the club.

Xavi's wife Nuria Cunillera has posted an adorable video on Instagram today, which shows her husband teaching their son Dan how to sing Cant del Barça.pic.twitter.com/1XFLAS8s5y — Football España (@footballespana_) January 31, 2023

Xavi has been preparing for Barcelona’s next match, which is against Real Betis on Wednesday. With a win, Barca can move eight points clear at the summit of La Liga.