Sofyan Amrabat misses Fiorentina training after Barcelona bid is rejected

After noise surrounding a move to one of Tottenham, Liverpool or Atletico Madrid had died down, Barcelona have stunned Europe by making a late push to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

That was revealed on the eve of deadline day, with the Blaugrana reportedly offering a loan deal with an option to buy. The total deal would add up to €40m if it goes through, with €3m of it coming for the final half of this season.

However Fiorentina have knocked back that offer, as per Fabrizio Romano. Amrabat made a name for himself at the World Cup with his fiery performances and he has not taken that news lying down either.

The Moroccan international has not turned up to Fiorentina training in a bid to force through the move.

The move is not only a surprise because of Barcelona’s supposed finances, but also the player himself. It is hard to see where Amrabat would fit into a starting line-up at Barcelona, with Gavi, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie all for competition.