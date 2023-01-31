Real Valladolid fans to be punished for racism towards Vinicius Junior

The Spanish authorities are finally set to mete out some punishment for the racism that has been suffered by Vinicius Junior this season.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger has been the victim of racist attacks on multiple occasions this season, most notably against Atletico Madrid in the first derby of the year.

On the 29th of December, Vinicius was again racially abused by Real Valladolid fans, as Los Blancos ground out a 2-0 win at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

According to Marca, the Anti-Violence Committee, charged with investigating and resolving these matters, have identified ten of the fans in the stands and are working with Valladolid and the police to identify more.

Those fans are set to receive a year-long ban from sporting grounds, as well as a €4k fine for each of them. The Committee are also looking into identifying those responsible for hanging a mannequin of Vinicius from a Madrid bridge last week.

Some would argue the punishment does not go far enough and there is definitely scope to say that this is a minute return of culprits for the acts perpetrated. However at the very least, there is finally some sign of action. Vinicius has not been sufficiently protected by the authorities and action has been long overdue.