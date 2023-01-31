Real Madrid welcome back duo from injury ahead of Valencia fixture

Real Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing result against Real Sociedad when they take on Valencia on Thursday in La Liga.

Los Blancos could be eight points behind league leaders Barcelona by the time they kick off against managerless Los Che, so victory will be crucial. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will want an improved performance from last weekend, and he will have an increased pool of players to choose from.

Ancelotti has welcomed back Dani Carvajal and Aurelien Tchouameni into the first team fold. Carvajal has been missing since the Spanish Super Cup final defeat against Barcelona, while Tchouameni last played against Villarreal at the start of January.

Both completed the full training session on Tuesday, and will now be considered for full selection by Ancelotti for the match against Valencia. Nacho Fernandez has deputised at right back in Carvajal’s absence, but he could now make way, although he may be required to cover at left back following confirmation that Ferland Mendy will be out until April with a hamstring injury.

Ancelotti will be pleased to have first team players returning ahead of a busy spell for the club, which will see four competitions being competed for.

