Real Madrid turn down late offer for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid have turned down an approach for one of their players out of contract in the summer, with Marco Asensio set to remain at the club until the end of the season at least.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to have turned their attentions to Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on deadline day, but Relevo say that was only after they came asking for Asensio.

The 27-year-old is free to negotiate a deal with any interested parties currently, but the player has maintained he wants to remain at Real Madrid so far. Asensio would have considered the move to PSG, but he referred the French club to Real Madrid, and they received a very blunt no. After a summer battling for Kylian Mbappe, relations between the clubs are frosty at best.

Asensio has been in negotiations with Real Madrid for the best part of a year now, even opening the door to an exit last summer. Yet he has doubled down on his desire to stay, saying that it ‘doesn’t only depend on me’.

They continue without success though, with the sticking points believed to be his importance to the team and his wages. This news will be of note to Barcelona, with agent Jorge Mendes offering Asensio to Los Blancos’ arch rivals should a deal not work out.