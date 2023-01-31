Real Madrid star highlights standout quality of Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid seem to have a knack for coming through the stickiest spells in general, particularly in knockout football. Yet it is no coincidence that Carlo Ancelotti has been in charge for two of their European Cups during the last decade.

Last season’s exploits outstripped anything seen before, with Real Madrid playing on the absolute limit during every knockout stage of the Champions League, before eventually coming out victorious.

Speaking about Ancelotti, right-back Dani Carvajal compared him with former Spain manager Luis Enrique. While perhaps not obviously similar, especially through personality, Carvajal explained that he was asked to do similar things.

“They both have a very offensive idea of ​​football, pressure in the opposite field, and in that I have been lucky, because they are systems that are very similar.”

Yet he did highlight one attribute that Ancelotti has more than most, in an interview with GQ, as carried by Diario AS.

“The coach is very good releasing the players from pressure. All that can put on his back, he does so.”

Carvajal went on to reveal that fashion is one of his great passions outside of the game, while he also enjoys playing Call of Duty online.

When you grew up wanting to be Zoolander but you became a footballer by accident. pic.twitter.com/bbiqvA5r4k — Football España (@footballespana_) January 31, 2023

The 31-year-old will have been benefitting from that quality of Ancelotti’s lately, having come under serious scrutiny this season. Carvajal stepped up in the second half of last season, but has once again become inconsistent again this season.