Real Betis sign Premier League forward ahead of Barcelona fixture

Real Betis have strengthened their squad ahead of the second half of the season by signing Spanish forward Ayoze Perez on loan until the end of the season.

Perez has joined from Leicester City, were he had struggled to hold down a regular starting place this season. Betis announced the news through their social media channels, as well as via a statement on their website.

Manuel Pellegrini will hope that the forward proves to be a valuable member of his squad, as Los Verdiblancos aim to finish in the top four come the end of the season, which would secure Champions League football.

Perez will join up with his new teammates tomorrow, and could be included as a late addition to their squad for Wednesday’s La Liga fixture against Barcelona.

Perez’s Leicester contract expires in the summer, so he may remain in Andalusia beyond at the end of the season. However, Villarreal are also interested in the 29-year-old, but Betis will have the edge in negotiations.