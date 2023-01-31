Optimism waning in Barcelona that they will bring in reinforcements

Barcelona had opened the door to a late signing in the January transfer window, but it appears that their efforts have come too late.

It was reported late last night that Barcelona would try to move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with the Moroccan pushing for a move.

Xavi Hernandez then declared in his press conference on Tuesday that he was keen to add another player before the deadline, with Hector Bellerin on his way out.

According to Toni Juanmarti though, the optimism that they can work a deal before the night is out is waning.

“Barca do not think they will sign any players during the day,” he tweeted.

It may well be that they are looking to bring in a player on a free deal, as happened with Marcos Alonso last summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last February.

On the whole though, it seems as if that the Blaugrana are set to miss out on a winter boost, after losing three players in the last three months. With the Copa del Rey, Europa League and La Liga to deal with, it will test the limits of their squad if they make a deep run in Europe.